First ever Winter Walk raises money for local youth charity

A local charity that enriches the lives of young Hamiltonians hosted the first ever Winter Walk at Lime Ridge Mall this morning.

The event raised funds for Empowerment Squared and was held in collaboration with the City of Hamilton.

Participants got their Sunday morning exercise in by walking laps around the mall.

The entrance fee was $5 with proceeds going towards Empowerment Squared.

The registered charity provides support to new Canadians and marginalized youth. Some of the free programs offered include academic mentoring from kindergarten to Gr. 12, literacy classes and sports leagues.

The charity’s founder, Leo Johnson, came to Hamilton as a refugee 11 years ago. Johnson spent eight years in refugee camps after fleeing war torn Liberia.

He graduated from McMaster University with a degree in political science in 2011.

“I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to contribute back to this city that has given me everything,” said Johnson.

Around 200 people participated in the inaugural walk.

Click here for more information about Empowerment Squared.