First ever order of Hamilton honours 10 extraordinary citizens

10 extraordinary citizens were honoured today at the New Year’s levee as the recipients of the first-ever order of Hamilton.

Most of the recipients have dedicated their lives to volunteering in our community, some with 60 years of service under their belt.

Whether it’s working with the less fortunate, women in need, children, or relentlessly advocating for inclusivity, those honoured today are examples of remarkable citizens.

When they aren’t volunteering and making a difference in the community, they are inspiring their friends and family members to get behind causes that matter.