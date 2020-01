Hamilton Fire crews were called to 271 Bay Street North around 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of smoke and flames.

Crews arrived to heavy fire loads showing from the front of a large abandoned building.

They remained on scene for several hours overnight.

Over $350,000 of damages were done to the building.

Police say the fire was accidental after a lit stove left unattended. They say two people inside the building were able to escape without injuries.

Jason Gaidola has the details