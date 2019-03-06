Fired OPP officer alleges dismissal was for concerns about Taverner hiring

Brad Blair, a high-ranking OPP officer who was fired yesterday says it’s reprisal for waging a legal battle over the appointment of the Premier’s friend as top cop.

Blair has asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate the hiring of Toronto police superintendent Ron Tavener, a long-time friend of Premier Ford’s, as the new OPP commissioner.

Blair filed court documents today, in which he argues that his firing is an attempt to “muzzle” him. He released this statement:

Press-Statement from Brad Blair

Community safety minister Sylvia Jones says Blair was fired after he released confidential OPP information through court filings. The Ford government has denied any political interference in Blair’s firing. The NDP is calling for a public inquiry into the situation.