Fire Prevention week: rope rescues

Last year there were a record number of rope rescue calls in Hamilton. This year the number fell dramatically but that could change with the fall colour season now here.

“One of our biggest concerns is trying to make sure we’re going in the right direction. A lot of these rescues are off the beaten path.”

Captain Grant Halsey from Hamilton fire says at least 12 responders are trained to descend into the gorge while others stay above to provide support. Those crews set up a rigging system and secure other safety gear.

The Hamilton fire high angle rope rescue team train extensively. They say the fall colour season is one of their busiest and they have to be ready.

It takes 15 trained personnel up to an hour to complete a mission, the majority of rope rescue calls are for misadventure.

“Last year we had 23 rope calls. Two of those were fatalities.”

Both the city and the Conservation Authority took steps to warn visitors. Fences and signs were installed and the number of calls decreased this year.