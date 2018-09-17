;
Fire destroys home in Niagara on the Lake

A fire in Niagara on the Lake gutted a home overnight and investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause.

The town’s fire and emergency services tweeted out photos. They say volunteers from all 5 Niagara on the Lake stations were called to Annmarie Drive in Virgil around 1:30 this morning. The family was sleeping inside the home but were first awoken by their dog before the smoke alarms activated and they were able to escape.

Two cars in the driveway also caught fire. The neighbouring homes suffered some damage as well but luckily no one was injured.

Niagara on the Lake Fire Services says the damage estimate will be part of the investigation but is likely close to a million dollars once all 3 houses, 2 destroyed vehicles and contents are all factored in. Foul play is not suspected.



