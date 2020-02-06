Fire destroys Cayuga barn, OPP investigates

A massive fire that destroyed a barn in Cayuga has been deemed not suspicious by Haldimand County Fire Services.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Haldimand County Highway 54 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The barn was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Ontario Provincial Police says everyone was able to get out of the building without serious injury.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The total cost of damage is estimated at $500,000.