Fire destroys 2 stolen trucks, flames spread to church in Acton

Halton police are investigating after a series of vehicle threats in Acton.

Police were called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the St. Alban’s Church around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found two pickup trucks parked side-by-side fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the trucks had been previously reported stolen from the Wellington County area.

Investigators say the intensity of the fire had damaged windows at the church.

Police say three more vehicles, two pickup trucks and an SUV, were reported stolen from the area a short time later.

“The SUV was recovered almost immediately in Acton and one of the pickup trucks was located in the Town of Erin later in the morning. At this time one pickup remains outstanding,” said Halton police in a news release.

Investigators believe the incidents are all relates.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ellie Bale at 905-825-4747, ext. 2415.