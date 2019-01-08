;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fire crews recovering body from Niagara Falls

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: body recovered, human remains, niagara falls, rope rescue

The Niagara parks commission, police, and fire department are reportedly recovering a body in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara parks commission says near the area of 6650 Niagara Parkway, crews are working on recovering the human remains.

The investigation will be taken over by Niagara Regional Police Service.
More to come on the Evening News at 6 & 11.



LATEST STORIES

Fire crews recovering body from Niagara Falls

Ontario fights legal challenge over a decision to revoke updated sex-ed curriculum

Report says Ontario's animal cruelty laws should be enforced by public sector

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php