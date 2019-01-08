Fire crews recovering body from Niagara Falls

The Niagara parks commission, police, and fire department are reportedly recovering a body in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara parks commission says near the area of 6650 Niagara Parkway, crews are working on recovering the human remains.

. @FallsFireCalls lowering a bucket to recover human remains. Investigation to be handed over to the @NiagRegPolice and the Coroner’s office. @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/5GjpbpWno8 — Dave Mydlo (@dmydlo83) January 8, 2019

The investigation will be taken over by Niagara Regional Police Service.

