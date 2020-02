A Burlington hotel was evacuated Friday after an early morning fire broke out.

Fire crews were called to the Best Western Plus on Queensway Dr. near Guelph Ln. around 3 a.m.

Halton police say the fire was not substantial but some people were asked to leave the building.

City buses were brought in the keep the displaced guests’ warm while crews took down the blaze.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.