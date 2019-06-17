;
Fire at a Caledonia business under investigation

On Monday June 17,  just before 1 a.m. fire, paramedics and police were called to a structure fire on Highway 6 in Caledonia.

The fire was contained to the front of the building and no one was inside at the time.

Haldimand County fire have not determined the cause of the fire and it remains under investigation.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact them at 1-888-310-1122



