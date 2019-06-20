Finance Minister Vic Fedeli to be dropped from Ontario cabinet

CHCH News has confirmed Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will be dropped from the Ontario cabinet today.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to shuffle his ministers at 10:30 a.m. and CHCH has learned Fedeli will not only be removed as finance minister but will be out of cabinet completely.

Fedeli, a former mayor of North Bay, was the interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives after Patrick Brown was forced to quit amid sexual assault allegations, staying until Ford won the leadership race.

Fedeli had run against Brown for PC leader but said he didn’t have the money or support to mount another leadership bid last year.

There had been word Ford would offer Fedeli another cabinet post, with responsibilities for northern Ontario, but it’s not known if the offer was ever made.

Other ministers expected to be moved out of their portfolios today include Education Minister Lisa Thompson and Children’s Services Minister Lisa MacLeod, who struggled with the autism file.

Ford is also expected to split the health ministry into two, with a new ministry of long term care.