2017 BEA Winners
Final weekend of advanced polling in Hamilton

It is the final weekend to cast your vote at the advanced polls across the city of Hamilton ahead of next week’s election.

Today voters were seen casting their ballots at Dalewood Recreation Centre on Main Street.

Residents we spoke to talked about their biggest concerns heading into the election and the LRT is a hot topic among voters.

The next chance to vote in Hamilton is on election day on October 22. While advanced polls are closed here, in St. Catharines you can vote until October 20 and in Halton until October 17.

Make sure to bring your voter ID card and a second piece of identification.



