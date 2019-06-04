;
Report into missing, murdered Indigenous women in Canada has been revealed

At the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau Quebec, the final MMIWG report was brought forward.

The commission and Chief Commissioner Marion Buller spoke to hundreds of people and made more than 200 recommendations that in the end, found that the reason at least 1200 indigenous women and girls have been missing and murdered because of colonial practices that are entrenched in Canadian laws and institutions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to thoroughly review the report and to develop a national plan of action.

The recommendations include the need to change the court system and inequalities in the justice system

The NDP says, it will propose legislation that would make it harder for Ontario to make changes to municipalities.

The bill would require the government to give public notice and get approval before cutting the size of their councils, changing their wards or amalgamating or dissolving them.



