Film Productions in Hamilton on the rise

Movie and series producers made 2018 the busiest year yet for filming permits in Hamilton. The city says they issued more than twice as many permits last year than in 2017, for film makers choosing Hamilton as their ideal location.

The Netflix series The Umbrella Academy has some scenes shot at Liuna Station, as well as in many other locations in Hamilton. Not only are producers choosing Hamilton to film in, but they are also creating a boom for local talent and businesses.

Hamilton landmarks and city streets can be spotted in many different productions. Kim Adrovez oversees filming permits issued by the City of Hamilton. She says 811 were handed out last year, 500 more than in 2017.

Adrovez says Hamilton has it all, green space, downtown city streets, unique architecture, and an industrial area, but she says, film crews don’t just come and use our city for their storylines, they give back in many other ways.

Zach Zohr saw the demand in the city, and opened up Hamilton Film Studios on Wellington Street, the filming studio has only been running for a few months, but Zohr says business is already taking off.

That’s why Hamilton Film Studios also has a store where producers can buy or rent equipment or supplies needed for their shoot, without having to leave the city.

When Hamilton Film Studios can’t supply what a producer might be looking for, Zohr says they will recommend other local businesses.

The city says the film industry reported spending just under 60 million dollars in 2018 in Hamilton. Adrovez saying that number is triple what was reported in 2017.