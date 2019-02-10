Fight between two men in Hamilton leads to aggravated assault arrest

A 33-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say that two men got into a fight Friday evening at a home on Beach Blvd.

Neighbours in the area say that the men were friends.

One of the men was taken to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington the next day with serious but non-life threatening injuries on his hands and face.

An investigation led Hamilton police to make an arrest this morning.