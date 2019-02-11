Fight between two men in Hamilton leads to aggravated assault arrest

A 33 year old Hamilton man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a man in an East Hamilton neighbourhood Friday night. A woman who knows the two involved says she’s shocked because the alleged attacker and the victim were close friends.

Blood still splattered on beach boulevard this morning.

Police responded to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington yesterday after a report of a patient who had been admitted with serious injuries to his head and his face. The investigation determined a 33 year old Hamilton man and the victim had a fight outside the accused’s home on Beach Boulevard Friday night.

The 35 year old man who was injured is still in hospital, but in stable condition.

Forensic officers were taking photos of what appears to be a blood trail several houses north of where police say the incident occurred. They were seen taking a sample of some evidence left on the front porch.

A police presence was seen on Beach Boulevard for most of the day yesterday up until this morning.

Police would not give details about why the incident occurred or what weapon was used. They say that is all part of the investigation and they are asking anyone who has information that may assist them, to come forward.