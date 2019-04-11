‘Feisty senior’ wards off thief in Milton

Halton police are trying to identify a woman who is accused of trying to steal jewellery from an elderly woman.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, police say an 87-year-old woman was sitting on her walker outside of a senior’s home on Bronte St. in Milton.

A grey or silver Nissan SUV pulled up near the senior and a woman got out of the passenger seat. The woman walked over to the senior and demanded she hand over her rings. The woman started pulling on the victim’s fingers but police say the “feisty senior” fought back.

The thief went back to her vehicle which sped off in an unknown direction.

The senior was not physically injured during the incident.

Investigators are looking for a woman who is described as being five-foot-five, 150 lbs, with an average build and brown hair. She was wearing a white shirt, an off-white button up sweater, a black or blue ankle length skirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.