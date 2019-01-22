Feds invest $10M in Hamilton YWCA affordable housing project

The federal government has announced a multi-million dollar investment to an affordable housing project in Hamilton.

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Filomena Tassi held a news conference on Ottawa St. early Tuesday.

The funds will cover part of the cost for the construction of 50 units at the YWCA Hamilton Ottawa Street Redevelopment.

I’m very happy to announce that @YWCA_Hamilton Ottawa Street Redevelopment will receive over $10.08M from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. This will provide safe and affordable homes for up to 50 vulnerable women and their children. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4jjxeRRqtu — Filomena Tassi (@FilomenaTassiMP) January 22, 2019

“We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and this is why we are extremely happy to be supporting this wonderful project in Hamilton through the National Housing Strategy,” said Tassi in a statement. “I am proud to be part of a government that works in a spirit of collaboration with all partners to enable all Canadians to build a better life for themselves and their community.”

The new development will provide affordable housing for 35 women and women-led families and another 15 units will be geared toward women with developmental disabilities.

Congratulations to our friends at @YWCA_Hamilton – great work @DeniseChrisYW, @medorauppal and others on the team! An important announcement about more affordable housing for women and children in Hamilton Announcements by @FilomenaTassiMP @FredEisenberger #cdnpoli #housing pic.twitter.com/ADnDF4WoMR — YWCA Canada (@YWCA_Canada) January 22, 2019

“We are thrilled to realize our vision of safe, affordable housing for women, girls and families on Ottawa Street,” said Denise Christopherson, CEO of YWCA Hamilton Housing in a statement. “Housing is a starting point for women to move forward. And thanks to this commitment by the federal government, we are able to provide women with a foundation that is necessary for them to succeed. Because every dollar we invest in women is an investment in the greater community.”

The new building will be built on the site of the former Ottawa St. YWCA.