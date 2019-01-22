;
Feds invest $10M in Hamilton YWCA affordable housing project

The federal government has announced a multi-million dollar investment to an affordable housing project in Hamilton.

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Filomena Tassi held a news conference on Ottawa St. early Tuesday.

The funds will cover part of the cost for the construction of 50 units at the YWCA Hamilton Ottawa Street Redevelopment.

“We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and this is why we are extremely happy to be supporting this wonderful project in Hamilton through the National Housing Strategy,” said Tassi in a statement. “I am proud to be part of a government that works in a spirit of collaboration with all partners to enable all Canadians to build a better life for themselves and their community.”

The new development will provide affordable housing for 35 women and women-led families and another 15 units will be geared toward women with developmental disabilities.

“We are thrilled to realize our vision of safe, affordable housing for women, girls and families on Ottawa Street,” said Denise Christopherson, CEO of YWCA Hamilton Housing in a statement. “Housing is a starting point for women to move forward. And thanks to this commitment by the federal government, we are able to provide women with a foundation that is necessary for them to succeed. Because every dollar we invest in women is an investment in the greater community.”

The new building will be built on the site of the former Ottawa St. YWCA.



