;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Feds to commit up to $90M for Algoma Steel

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Algoma Steel, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, federal government, liberals

The federal government is set to announce up to $90 million in support for Ontario’s Algoma Steel on Thursday, according to The Canadian Press.

The money is aimed at helping the producer deal with the American tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains will make the announcement at Algoma’s plant in Sault Ste. Marie.

He is expected to say the commitment will maintain and create more than 3,000 jobs at Algoma Steel.

Last year, Ottawa released a financial aid package for industries caught in the crossfire of the tariff dispute.



LATEST STORIES

Feds to commit up to $90M for Algoma Steel

Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Halton Hills

Niagara Falls attractions undergoing maintenance

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php