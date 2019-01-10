Feds to commit up to $90M for Algoma Steel

The federal government is set to announce up to $90 million in support for Ontario’s Algoma Steel on Thursday, according to The Canadian Press.

The money is aimed at helping the producer deal with the American tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains will make the announcement at Algoma’s plant in Sault Ste. Marie.

He is expected to say the commitment will maintain and create more than 3,000 jobs at Algoma Steel.

Last year, Ottawa released a financial aid package for industries caught in the crossfire of the tariff dispute.