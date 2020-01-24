These tournaments together are part of the FedExCup, an exciting season-long points competition and playoff series to crown the ultimate PGA TOUR champion.

CHCH is proud to be an official Canadian broadcast partner of the PGA TOUR, bringing you the best in golf for 16 official PGA TOUR tournaments.

TOURNAMENT LISTING:

Farmers Insurance Open

Sunday, January 26th 2020 at 3pm – 6:30pm The Farmers Insurance Open is San Diego’s prestigious PGA TOUR event played at beautiful Torrey Pines Golf Course. Featuring all-star players like Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, Woods can potentially break the record for most tournament wins, at 83 wins. Defending Champion: Justin Rose

The Genesis Invitational

Sunday, February 16 - Final Round - 3pm – 6:30pm The Genesis Invitational is among the most respected golf tournaments on the PGA TOUR. Held at historic Riviera Country Club, nestled amid the rolling hills of the Pacific Palisades just off Sunset Boulevard, the Genesis Open presents golfers with one of the game’s most challenging courses. Defending Champion: J.B. Holmes

World Golf Championship - Mexico Championship

Sunday, February 23 - Final Round - 2:30pm - 7:00pm The WGC – Mexico Championship is a professional golf tournament hosted at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico since 2017, and is one of the four annual World Golf Championships. Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson

The Honda Classic

Saturday, February 29 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, March 1 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The Honda Classic is held in south Florida’s Palm Beach County. It was founded 47 years ago in 1972 as Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic, and is usually the first of the Florida events in late winter following the “West Coast Swing.” It is hosted at the PGA National Resort and Spa’s Champion. Defending Champion: Keith Mitchell

Valspar Championship

Saturday, March 21 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, March 22 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm Formally known as the Tampa Bay Championship, the Valspar Championship is a professional golf tournament in Florida on the PGA Tour, played annually on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, northwest of Tampa. Defending Champion: Paul Casey

World Golf Championship - Dell Technologies Match Play

Saturday, March 28 - Third Round - 2pm - 6pm, Sunday, March 29 - Final Round - 2pm - 7pm The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is hosted at the Austin Country Club in Texas since 2016, and is the only one of the four annual World Golf Championships to be contested using match play format. Defending Champion: Kevin Kisner

Valero Texas Open

Saturday, April 4 - Third Round - 3:30pm- 6pm Sunday, April 5 - Final Round - 2:30pm - 6pm The Valero Texas Open is played near San Antonio, Texas. It is the 3rd oldest tournament in the PGA. It dates back 97 years to 1922, when it was first called the Texas Open; San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corporation took over naming rights in 2002. This tournament is held at the private TPC San Antonio Golf Resort. Defending Champion: Corey Conners

RBC Heritage

Saturday, April 18 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm Sunday, April 19 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The RBC Heritage, known for much of its history as the Heritage Classic or simply the Heritage, is a PGA Tour event in South Carolina, first played 51 years ago in 1969. It is currently played in mid-April, at the Harbour Town GL course, the week after The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Defending Champion: Cheng Tsung Pan

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Saturday, April 25 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm Sunday, April 26 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is held in Louisiana, specifically played in Avondale. Dating back 81 years ago to 1938 and held annually since 1958, it is commonly played in early to mid-spring. Zurich Insurance Group is the main sponsor, and it is organized by the Fore!Kids Foundation. Defending Champion: Ryan Palmer / Jon Rahm

Wells Fargo Championship

Saturday, May 2 - Third Round – 3pm – 6pm Sunday, May 3 - Final Round – 3pm – 6pm The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour. Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, it has attracted some of the top players on the tour! Defending Champion: Max Homa

AT&T Byron Nelson

Saturday, May 9 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm Sunday, May 10 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The AT&T Byron Nelson is one of two PGA Tour stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex – the only metropolitan area to host two events. The tournament is held in May, and in 2018 moved to the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Defending Champion: Sung Kang

Charles Schwab Challenge

Saturday, May 23 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm Sunday, May 24 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The Charles Schwab Challenge is played annually in May in Fort Worth, Texas at Colonial Country Club, which organizes the event. It is one of five invitational tournaments on the PGA Tour; the inaugural event was held 73 years ago in 1946. Defending Champion: Kevin Na

Travelers Championship

Saturday, June 27 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, June 28 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The Travelers Championship is hosted at TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Conn. The tournament is the largest professional sporting event in Connecticut and the only PGA TOUR stop in the Northeast in early summer. Defending Champion: Chez Reavie

John Deere Classic

Saturday, July 11 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, July 12 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The John Deere Classic is played annually in July, the week before the British Open, at TPC Deere Run course in the Quad Cities community of Silvis, Illinois. The tournament began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971 and was a “satellite event” on the PGA Tour. Defending Champion: Dylan Frittelli

3M Open

Saturday, July 25 - Third Round - 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, July 26 - Final Round - 3pm - 6pm The 3M Open will be held at TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb north of Minneapolis. Announced by the PGA Tour in June 2018, this new tournament debuted in 2019 on July 4–7. Minnesota-based company 3M is the title sponsor of the event. Defending Champion: Matthew Wolff