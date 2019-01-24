;
2017 BEA Winners
Federal Liberals hope to make home-buying easier for millennials

In an era of rising interest rates and mortgage costs, the federal Liberals are looking for ways to help more millennials enter the real estate market.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said that Ottawa is exploring measures to make home ownership more affordable for those who are in their mid-20’s to late-30’s.

Morneau didn’t elaborate on what options he’s considering, but Canadians could learn more in the coming weeks when he releases an election-year budget.

Housing affordability will likely attract a lot of attention and emerge as an important campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election.



