Federal leaders to take part in English debate Monday night

All six federal party leaders will take part in an English-language debate Monday night that could have a significant impact on the election campaign.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer both have events in the Ottawa Monday morning.

Trudeau is scheduled for a photo-op with teachers while Scheer will be making an announcement at a downtown hotel.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party leader Elizabeth May have been jockeying for third place and are hoping to pick up extra seats on the West Coast.

Singh, May, The Bloc Quebecois’ Yves-Francois Blanchet, and the People’s Party’s Maxime Bernier have no events scheduled, opting to spend the day preparing for the debate.

This is the first of two debates taking place this week in Gatineau, Que, with a French-language version coming Thursday.

You can watch Monday’s debate live at 7 p.m. on CHCH News or stream live by clicking here. CHCH News’ Nicole Martin will also be hosting a panel of experts for a one-hour special directly following the debate.