Federal health minister speaks out against coronavirus stigma

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu met with Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Toronto’s Mayor John Tory and discuss different issues regarding coronavirus. One of the discussions revolved around the loss of business in Toronto’s China Town due discrimination caused by the virus.

The health minister’s are urging people not to give in to the misinformation and stigma surrounding the novel coronavirus. Elliott says the virus is an international situation and is not

related to any one group of people.

The two health ministers also toured Sunnybrook Hospital, which treated Canada’s first patient with the virus.

Hajdu praised the response from health-care providers, who she says have learned valuable lessons from the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Elliott says the province’s health care system is working and the risk from the virus remains low.

