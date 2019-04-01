;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Federal Government’s Carbon Tax in effect Monday

Posted:
Category: Canada
Tags: canada, carbon tax, interview, liberals, marvin ryder, progressive conservatives, tax, taxes



The Federal Government’s new carbon levy comes into affect in Ontario tomorrow along with three other provinces who didn’t come up with their own back-stop measures. Gas prices will be going up 4 cents a litre. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is calling it a tax grab, while the Liberals and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canadians will get the money back at the end of the day.

Marvin Ryder joined Nicole in studio to discuss the new tax.



LATEST STORIES

Federal Government's Carbon Tax in effect Monday

Around the Bay Road Race Concluded

An early April Fool's joke; Snow falls once again

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php