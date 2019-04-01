Federal Government’s Carbon Tax in effect Monday

The Federal Government’s new carbon levy comes into affect in Ontario tomorrow along with three other provinces who didn’t come up with their own back-stop measures. Gas prices will be going up 4 cents a litre. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is calling it a tax grab, while the Liberals and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canadians will get the money back at the end of the day.

Marvin Ryder joined Nicole in studio to discuss the new tax.