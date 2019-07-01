Ontario Liberal party hosts “People’s Picnic” Canada Day celebration

The Ontario Liberal Party will host a Canada Day picnic celebration on the grounds of the provincial legislature today, after the Progressive Conservative’s decision to cancel the annual event.

The so-called “people’s picnic” will take place at Queen’s Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a smaller, less expensive picnic.

The Ford government faced backlash last week after cancelling the 52-year-old Queen’s Park Canada Day celebration to cut costs, citing declining attendance.

The event has been running since 1967, and traditionally features 21-gun military salute, musicians, and other forms of entertainment.

Instead, the P.C.’s opted for a less expensive alternative, offering free Canada Day admission for the first 500 visitors at certain attractions in the GTA.