Federal election campaign to officially kick off Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to call the next federal election Wednesday morning.

Trudeau is expected to ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve the 42nd Parliament at 10 a.m.

If Parliament is dissolved, all outstanding business in both the House of Commons and Senate that was not passed when both chambers adjourned in June will die.

The federal parties have been campaigning informally for weeks. The Liberals are seeking a second term while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be fighting his first campaign as party leader, as will the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is hoping to increase the number of party seats in the House of Commons.

Some recent polls have suggested the Liberals and Conservatives are fighting for first place in popular support, but neither would win a majority in the House of Commons if an election were held immediately.

The election is set to take place on October 21.