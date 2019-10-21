Federal election 2019: Canadians head to the polls

Canadians are heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballots for the 2019 Federal election.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives remained neck and neck in the polls through the campaign.

This means Canadians may be facing the possibility of electing a minority government.

Justin Trudeau says he is calling on Canadians to vote for a “strong, progressive government” and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he would work with the Liberals in a minority situation.

Andrew Scheer says Canadians “must choose his party over any Liberal or NDP coalition government”.

Polling stations in Hamilton open at 9:30 a.m.