Feces smeared in lobby of Norfolk County bank

Police are investigating after someone smeared feces in the lobby of a bank in Norfolk County.

It happened at a financial institution on Main St. in Delhi.

Police were called to investigate reports of mischief at the business around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined that someone entered the bank on Sept. 29 and smeared feces throughout the lobby area.

Investigators are waiting for security surveillance footage that captured the incident and those responsible.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.