Father dies after vehicle crashes into pond with children inside: OPP

A man has died nearly two weeks after his vehicle rolled into a pond in Nanticoke with his two children in the backseat.

Police say 38-year-old Jesse Milner, of Woodstock, was driving westbound on Haldimand Rd. around 6:15 p.m. on August 31 when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled into a pond and landed on its roof.

Milner’s eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were in the backseat of the vehicle but were not injured.

Police say a family member, who was following in a separate vehicle, as well as other motorists, stopped at the scene and were able to pull the two children and their father out before first responders arrived.

Haldimand County paramedics transported the Woodstock man to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact 1-888-310-1122.