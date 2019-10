A man has been found dead outside a home in Georgetown.

On October 29th shortly after 11 p.m. police responded to the area of Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail for reports of a shooting. A male was found outside the residence who had been shot. Halton police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who may have security cameras or any other information to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or CrimeStoppers.