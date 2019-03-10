;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fatal Crash at Hamilton Go Centre

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: chch, crash, fatal, hamilton, Hamilton Go Station, hunter street, Kelly Botelho



A tragic scene at the Hunter Street Go Station in downtown Hamilton. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Go transit bus in a parking lot at the back of the terminal.

Police and paramedics on scene at the back of the Hunter Street Go Station, the terminal, where many buses come and go every day.

Passers by shocked to see the horrific scene.

A CHCH camera operator who witnessed the incident and called 911, says a bus was backing up when he suddenly noticed something under it. The witness who did not want to appear on camera says the driver ran out frantically and went inside the station.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx says there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, adding that the man who was driving has five years experience.

Witnesses saying the victim appeared to be an elderly woman, who was killed instantly.

The buses that are still running are picking up and dropping off on Hunter Street at the front of the station. The spokesperson for Metrolinx says the driver and the company are fully cooperating with this investigation, adding that their hearts go out to the victim and the victims family. Police asking witnesses to come forward.



LATEST STORIES

Fatal Crash at Hamilton Go Centre

McMaster advances to USports women's final for first time in program history

Possible armed man in Niagara Falls, two schools placed on lockdown

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php