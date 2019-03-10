Fatal Crash at Hamilton Go Centre

A tragic scene at the Hunter Street Go Station in downtown Hamilton. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Go transit bus in a parking lot at the back of the terminal.

Police and paramedics on scene at the back of the Hunter Street Go Station, the terminal, where many buses come and go every day.

Passers by shocked to see the horrific scene.

A CHCH camera operator who witnessed the incident and called 911, says a bus was backing up when he suddenly noticed something under it. The witness who did not want to appear on camera says the driver ran out frantically and went inside the station.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx says there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, adding that the man who was driving has five years experience.

Witnesses saying the victim appeared to be an elderly woman, who was killed instantly.

The buses that are still running are picking up and dropping off on Hunter Street at the front of the station. The spokesperson for Metrolinx says the driver and the company are fully cooperating with this investigation, adding that their hearts go out to the victim and the victims family. Police asking witnesses to come forward.