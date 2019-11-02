Fatal collision in Welland

A 17-year-old has been killed after a vehicle collision in Welland.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Moyer Rd. And Grassy Brook Rd.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, a 25-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Another 17-year-old was air lifted to an out-of-town hospital with life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate this collision.

At this time, no charges have been laid.