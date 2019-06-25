Farmers in the greater Hamilton and Niagara regions are under threat due to weather conditions

In agriculture, the saying goes that you have one eye on your farm, the other on the weather. Not since 1989 when over 100,000 acres went unplanted in our area due to wet conditions.

Agricorp, the crown agency that provides crop insurance, has deadlines in place to make sure farmers plant their crops at the most ideal time according to past weather conditions. Ernie Hardeman, the Minister of Agriculture said it’s too soon to determine the full impact of spring’s heavy rainfall.

Farmers who opted to purchase crop insurance are covered for losses caused by adverse weather, disease, wildlife, and insects. Farmers were given an extension to plant soybeans up until July 5th, but if it rains, there’s no way they’re going to be able to make that deadline.