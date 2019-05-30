Fans flock to Jurassic Park ahead of NBA finals in Toronto

Hundreds of fans have already arrived at Toronto’s Jurassic Park in Maple Leaf Square ahead of Game 1 of the NBA finals.

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

It’s the first time in the team’s 24-year history that they have made the NBA’s final.

They’ll be in tough against Steph Curry and the Warriors who are appearing in their fifth straight league championship. Golden State has taken home three titles in the past four years.

Several events are planned for the fan zone outside of Scotiabank Arena. Good Morning America is going live from Jurassic Park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fans who couldn’t snag a ticket to the highly sought after series or can’t make it to Jurassic Park will have the opportunity to watch the game in a number of public viewing areas.

The city of Burlington announced it will host its own ‘Burlassic Park’ in downtown Civic Square. The viewing party for Thursday’s game starts at 8:30 p.m. The city will also host a Game 2 viewing on Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. The city says game viewings will be held rain or shine.

Tip-off for Game 1 starts at 9 p.m.