Fans flock to downtown Toronto for Raptors parade and rally

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to pack downtown Toronto Monday morning as the city celebrates its first NBA championship in franchise history.

A parade and rally will be held at 10 a.m. to mark the Toronto Raptors historic win over the Golden State Warriors last week in the NBA finals.

The Raptors will travel the parade route which starts at Exhibition Place and ends at Nathan Phillips Square.

Players will ride in an open-air double-decker bus with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

An hour-long rally complete with a fly-by from the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds demonstration team is set to follow the parade outside of Toronto City Hall.

Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We The North Day.”

The last time the city held a similar celebration was in 1993 when the Blue Jays won the World Series for the second year in a row.