Fans are checking out the new talent on day two of Tiger Cats training camp

You can feel the excitement at Ron Joyce stadium in Hamilton, as the Ticats get set for a new season. Last year the team finished second in the CFL eastern conference. This year they are adding some new talent. Two time grey cup champion and McMaster alumni Chris Van Zeyl a veteran player with roots in the Niagara Region, was just secured from the Toronto Argos on Saturday.

Matt Ingram has more on the story…