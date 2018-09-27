;
Family of victims in drunk driving crash push for more road signage

The parents of a man who was killed, along with his wife, in a drunk driving crash are urging the City of Hamilton to step up and increase signage on a stretch of road they say is dangerous, especially at night.

Judy and Pete Boroughs have spent the past four years raising their two grandchildren after both parents, Keith and Nicole, were killed in a single-vehicle crash on South Service Rd. in Stoney Creek back in November 2014.

Phil Perkins has more.



