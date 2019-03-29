Family safe after fire rips through Hamilton Mountain home
Seven people, including three children, are safe after a massive fire gutted a home on Hamilton Mountain.
Crews were called to 59 Sunning Hill Ave. near the Mountain Brow around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
NEW | F19011388 | RUBBISH FIRE | Loc: 59 SUNNING HILL AV HAM @ EAST 43RD ST/GREEN MEADOW RD | Units: L4 | 03/28/19 23:45
— HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) March 29, 2019
Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke conditions.
It took crews several hours to knock down the blaze at the two-storey home.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from parts of the lower city.
There's a massive fire on the Hamilton mountain rn #HAMONT @HamiltonFireDep pic.twitter.com/VBI8PNB3f3
— Tyler Hainer (@Giraaaffe_) March 29, 2019
Four adults and three children managed to get out unharmed. Police say they have found alternate accommodations with family.
Damage is estimated at $1.2 million.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate due to the extensive damage.
