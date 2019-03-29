Family safe after fire rips through Hamilton Mountain home

Seven people, including three children, are safe after a massive fire gutted a home on Hamilton Mountain.

Crews were called to 59 Sunning Hill Ave. near the Mountain Brow around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

NEW | F19011388 | RUBBISH FIRE | Loc: 59 SUNNING HILL AV HAM @ EAST 43RD ST/GREEN MEADOW RD | Units: L4 | 03/28/19 23:45 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) March 29, 2019

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke conditions.

It took crews several hours to knock down the blaze at the two-storey home.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from parts of the lower city.

Four adults and three children managed to get out unharmed. Police say they have found alternate accommodations with family.

Damage is estimated at $1.2 million.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate due to the extensive damage.