Family of Yosif Al-Hasnawi hoping for an appeal

VIDEO: As Dale King prepares to become a free man after he was found not guilty in the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, the family of the slain teenager is voicing their disappointment. Family spokesperson, Firas Al Najim, says they are hoping for an appeal to get some justice for their son. Phil Perkins has the story.
