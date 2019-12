We’re learning more about Erika Enriquez, the 24-year-old woman who died last Sunday when her car collided with a transport truck on the QEW.

Her family welcomed us to her funeral to share a bit about her life.

The origin of her middle name, Genrev is a combination of the first and last chapters of the bible. Her friends tell me all she wanted to do was help people, animals and travel.

Her family is still accepting donations, they have a go fund me page to help with funeral costs.