Family of crash victim pay tribute to their daughter this holiday season

A Burlington family has taken their pain and heartache and turned it into something beautiful for the holidays.

The Williams lost their daughter and her boyfriend in a crash on the Linc 5 years ago, and hope that the young woman who loved Christmas, is watching down on the dazzling scene.

It’s a way not only to honour their beloved daughter who loved the sparkle of Christmas time but to remember the other young people who were taken too soon and whose family’s are also struggling to understand what happened and why.