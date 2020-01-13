Family mourns death of mother and father killed in Oakville house fire

A man and woman are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Oakville Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Princess Anne Dr. around 8:40 p.m.

Police say a resident in the area called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

Oakville’s Deputy Fire Chief said there were heavy smoke conditions when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters conducted a search and located two people inside. The couple was transported to hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

The couple’s two sons spoke to CHCH News early Monday morning and said they were in absolute shock after losing both their parents overnight. One of the men said he lived with his parents for 33 years and his life is now forever changed.

Just spoke with the son who came on scene this morning. He is completely devastated. He lost both his parents overnight and says his life is forever changed. @CHCHNews @morninglive — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) January 13, 2020

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in to investigate and determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

Michael Bird, Provincial Fire Investigator, said there were burning candles in a prayer room that ignited some fabric and caused the fire.

Bird said there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.