Family finds multiple bullet holes in Stoney Creek home

Hamilton police are investigating after a family woke up to find several bullet holes in their home in upper Stoney Creek.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Mar. 4, a family living in the Glenhollow Dr. area awoke to find a second-storey window broken and a bullet lodge inside the interior drywall.

Police say they also found four bullet homes in the exterior of the home. They say no one in the family was physically injured.

Witnesses told police they heard shots in the area sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“At this point in the investigation, it is too early to determine the motive for the shooting,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2920.