;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Family finds multiple bullet holes in Stoney Creek home

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, shooting, stoney creek


Hamilton police are investigating after a family woke up to find several bullet holes in their home in upper Stoney Creek.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Mar. 4, a family living in the Glenhollow Dr. area awoke to find a second-storey window broken and a bullet lodge inside the interior drywall.

Police say they also found four bullet homes in the exterior of the home. They say no one in the family was physically injured.

Witnesses told police they heard shots in the area sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“At this point in the investigation, it is too early to determine the motive for the shooting,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2920.



LATEST STORIES

Family finds multiple bullet holes in Stoney Creek home

Jane Philpott resigns from federal cabinet

Remembering Canadian comedy star John Candy

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php