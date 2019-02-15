Family day cooking

Spend this holiday Monday cooking with the family! Chef Paul Lillakas is here with great recipes that your kids can get involved with.

Recipe: Pizza Bun Umami Burgers

Hands on time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 burgers

Tip: If you’re not a fan of anchovies, feel free to substitute white miso paste for that hit of umami flavour!

Ingredients:

4 Brioche buns (or 8 slider buns)

1/4 cup shredded cheddar

2 tbsp pizza sauce

1.5 lbs medium ground beef

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp pizza sauce

1/2 tbsp anchovy paste

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Optional Toppings

Sliced Onion

Spring Mix

Garlic Mayonnaise

In bowl, combine ground beef, Dijon mustard, pizza sauce, anchovy, salt and pepper. Mix just until combined. Form into 4 equal patties.

Place patties onto greased grill over medium-high heat. Cook, flipping once, until desired doneness. About 10 minutes for well done.

Set oven to broil; arrange rack in middle. On parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange pre-sliced burger buns (tops and bottoms together) a few inches apart. Top each bun with 1/2 tbsp of pizza sauce and 1 tbsp cheddar, pushing fallen cheese toward bottom edges of buns. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 1-2 minutes.

Assemble burgers with desired toppings.