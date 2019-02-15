Family day cooking
Spend this holiday Monday cooking with the family! Chef Paul Lillakas is here with great recipes that your kids can get involved with.
Recipe: Pizza Bun Umami Burgers
Hands on time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Makes: 4 burgers
Tip: If you’re not a fan of anchovies, feel free to substitute white miso paste for that hit of umami flavour!
Ingredients:
4 Brioche buns (or 8 slider buns)
1/4 cup shredded cheddar
2 tbsp pizza sauce
1.5 lbs medium ground beef
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp pizza sauce
1/2 tbsp anchovy paste
1/2 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Optional Toppings
Sliced Onion
Spring Mix
Garlic Mayonnaise
In bowl, combine ground beef, Dijon mustard, pizza sauce, anchovy, salt and pepper. Mix just until combined. Form into 4 equal patties.
Place patties onto greased grill over medium-high heat. Cook, flipping once, until desired doneness. About 10 minutes for well done.
Set oven to broil; arrange rack in middle. On parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange pre-sliced burger buns (tops and bottoms together) a few inches apart. Top each bun with 1/2 tbsp of pizza sauce and 1 tbsp cheddar, pushing fallen cheese toward bottom edges of buns. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 1-2 minutes.
Assemble burgers with desired toppings.
Commenting Guidelines