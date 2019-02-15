;
Family day cooking

Category: Food & Drink
Tags: bob cowan, cooking, family day, Paul Lillakas, recipes


Spend this holiday Monday cooking with the family! Chef Paul Lillakas is here with great recipes that your kids can get involved with.

Recipe: Pizza Bun Umami Burgers

Hands on time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Makes: 4 burgers

Tip: If you’re not a fan of anchovies, feel free to substitute white miso paste for that hit of umami flavour!

Ingredients:
4 Brioche buns (or 8 slider buns)
1/4 cup shredded cheddar
2 tbsp pizza sauce

1.5 lbs medium ground beef
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp pizza sauce
1/2 tbsp anchovy paste
1/2 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp black pepper

Optional Toppings
Sliced Onion
Spring Mix
Garlic Mayonnaise

In bowl, combine ground beef, Dijon mustard, pizza sauce, anchovy, salt and pepper. Mix just until combined. Form into 4 equal patties.

Place patties onto greased grill over medium-high heat. Cook, flipping once, until desired doneness. About 10 minutes for well done.

Set oven to broil; arrange rack in middle. On parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange pre-sliced burger buns (tops and bottoms together) a few inches apart. Top each bun with 1/2 tbsp of pizza sauce and 1 tbsp cheddar, pushing fallen cheese toward bottom edges of buns. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 1-2 minutes.

Assemble burgers with desired toppings.



