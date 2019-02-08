Families of those killed on the RHVP seek legal advice

The unimaginable pain of losing a loved one in a crash on the Red Hill Valley parkway is being relived for some families after the parkway was found to be slippery, beyond an acceptable level when a firm studied the roadway back in 2013.

No one knows exactly what happened the night of May 5th 2015, 19 Olivia Smosarski and her best friend Jordyn Hastings somehow lost control of their Mazda on the Red Hill, crossed the median and crashed into a minivan. Olivia’s father says to this day the families of the young women don’t know what caused the crash.

“A police report could not come up with a clear answer as to why they lost control of their car.” David Smosarski.

The families of both Smosarski and Hastings say speed, distraction, impairment and mechanical failure were not factors in the crash that claimed their daughters lives.

At the time, Hamilton police told CHCH news that it appeared their vehicle slid, “there are tire marks that suggest that vehicle was moving laterally, or slipping sideways, similar to a vehicle losing control on ice.” Hamilton police, May 2015.

The newly uncovered report, that found the friction levels on the Red Hill are below standard, was completed in 2013, a year and a half before Olivia and Jordyn’s death.

Olivia’s mother said she didn’t want to comment on the report today, as she is seeking legal advice, something lawyer Laura Hillyer expects many families who have lost loved ones on the Red Hill are doing.

“Each case is different and people should get legal advice but I do believe there is a potential for lawsuits arrising from this development.”

While it can’t bring his daughter back, David Smosarski says he will be looking into all options, and holding those responsible for not releasing this information about the Red Hill accountable.