Families of children with autism protest funding changes at Queen’s Park

Thousands of concerned, sad and downright angry parents flocked to Queen’s Park for another demonstration against the province’s new autism funding program they say leaves families on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars for treatments.

“I can’t be a mom and her therapist, I have another child, I work full time, it just won’t work and why should my child suffer? She didn’t choose to be born this way, none of these kids did.” Mother.

When the PC’s implement their new autism funding plan April 1st, parents who were receiving full government coverage for their children’s therapy could be handed as much as $20 000 for kids under 5 to as little as $5 000 a year for those older than 5.

The Reynolds from Brampton have twin boys that are both autistic and were flourishing with their current therapy sessions, now they fear that their futures are in doubt.

“With therapy and the services provided they’re improving everyday, we hear positive feedback from their schools. The cost is i’m assuming a lot less if we handle this now with our children and make them independent instead of making them dependent on the system later.”

These parents are used to fighting for their children. Back in 2017 similar demonstrations were held after the Liberals released a funding structure that cut down on wait times but only kids under age 6 received funding. The pressure forced the Wynne government to react and create a $533 million program that was open to all autistic youth 18 years and younger.

“We want the file handed to someone else, Lisa MacLeod obviously made it very clear she’s not going to change her mind.” Mother.

Many parents we spoke to say in order to pay for their children’s treatments they’ll go deeper in debt whether it means remortgaging their homes or signing up for lines of credit, some have even mentioned leaving the province altogether.