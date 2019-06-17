;
Families explored the historic HMCS Haida this Father’s Day

On this Father’s Day families were invited to explore the HMCS Haida.

The Haida is a piece of Canada’s proud history of wartime naval service. The ship is a class destroyer that served in WWII, the Korean War, and conflicts during the Cold War. The destroyer was dubbed as “Canada’s most fighting-est ship.” Now families are encouraged to climb aboard and see how the soldiers would have lived.

This Fathers Day you could either take a tour of the ship with a guide or have free time to explore it with kids. The guides were happy to show the family’s around and tell them the story of the many battles the ship has seen. The historic decks make it easy to imagine yourself as a crew member and make it easy to spend time with dad this weekend.



