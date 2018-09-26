;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fall trends

Posted:
Category: Fashion & Beauty
Tags: annette hamm, beauty, face, fall, hair, Jill Dunn, lipstick, makeup, nails


With fall now here, beauty expert Jill Dunn joined us with new trends for the new season.

Follow on Instagram 



LATEST STORIES

Fall trends

Composite sketch helps Hamilton police make arrest in sexual assaults

Armoury open house

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php