Extreme cold weather warning in effect for most of Southern Ontario

Dangerously cold temperatures have tightened their grip on Southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for most of the region including Hamilton, Halton and Niagara.

The weather agency says a frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values near minus 30 Wednesday through Friday morning.

The bitterly cold artic air rolled into Southern Ontario overnight and sent temperatures plummeting to near minus 20 degrees. But it feels more like minus 30 to minus 35 with the combination of strong southwest winds.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.

Environment Canada is warning residents frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

The agency is also reminding pet owners if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it is too cold for your pet to stay outside.

The city of Hamilton says community agencies who work with vulnerable and homeless people have been notified a cold weather alert is in effect. City-run recreation centres are available during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends. Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444, ext. 0.

A snow squall warning is also in effect for Niagara Region. The area could see more than 15 centimetres of snow with some parts experiencing blizzard-like conditions at times. The very strong winds will generate areas of blowing snow which will significantly reduce visibility.

Public Health officials have provided the following tips to help residents protect their health in the extreme cold.